Marietta Bridal show held at Dyson Baudo Recreation Center

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta Bridal Show
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 2023 Marietta Bridal Show was held on the afternoon of January 8th at Marietta College’s Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.

The event offered soon-to-be-married couples the chance to browse vendors ranging from caterers to photographers to florists. It’s intended to be a one-stop-shop for couples’ wedding planning needs. It also gave local business owners the chance to publicize their services and build rapport with patrons.

Joelle Cornett, a graphic designer, said word of mouth is vital to the success of her business. The face-to-face interaction offered by the bridal show gives that word of mouth a boost. “I’ve had a huge influx since being here,” she said. “If you have anything in the wedding industry at all, I totally suggest doing a show.”

Amy, a co-owner of Marietta’s Benny & Babe restaurant, said the bridal show is helping spread the word about changes being made to her business, which is transitioning into being an event venue and catering service as well as a restaurant. “Most people did not know that before today,” Amy said.

Laurie Hanson, the coordinator of the event, said the Bridal Show has cultivated strong relationships with its vendors. Many of the businesses return year after year. Hanson also said that she thinks it’s valuable to support these local businesses.

Hanson said that though the Bridal Show slowed down some during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s picking up steam again and shows no signs of slowing down.

