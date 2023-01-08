Parkersburg USBC hosts “Top of the ‘Burg” bowling tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Parkersburg USBC hosted their annual bowling tournament at Emerson lanes.

The tournament included adult bowlers and for the first time in years also youth bowlers.

“This is the first year in quite a while that we have allowed the youth to bowl. we do have five local youth that are coming in to bowl to get experience with the adults and being able to promote the sport that we are and getting this many people out to bowl,” President, Adam Corbitt said.

Bowling can be a fun, productive way to brighten the future of kids who are looking to get involved.

“Oh, absolutely we could always get the bowlers out on Saturday mornings we have youth leagues and that will get the kids out and get them something to do to keep everybody interested. Hopefully when they grow up there will be a lot of scholarship money out there for colleges or trade schools if that is what they want to do. It can really take them a long way,” Corbitt said.

A generation that Corbitt hopes isn’t coming to an end any time soon.

“The big thing is the youth is really growing as far as bowling. The college side of bowling is where everything is,” said Corbitt.

