Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Officials say it started in Parkersburg and went into Ohio
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening.
Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended.
Those are all of the details we have at this time, but we will update as more information
