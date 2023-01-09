Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles

Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.(Amazon/Ring)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ring parent company Amazon is introducing a ring camera for your car.

It’s a small dual-facing camera that sits on the dashboard and captures the vehicle’s exterior as well as its interior.

The camera is able to detect activity, such as a break-in, and begin recording while also sending an alert and live video to the owner.

The “traffic stop” feature lets drivers start recording when they get pulled over or have an accident.

The device supports a cellular connection, but requires a subscription to Ring’s “protect-go” service for $6 a month or $60 a year.

An LED light indicates when the camera is recording and there’s an interior privacy shutter, so the video or audio can be cut off at any time. You can pre-order the Ring car cam for $200 now before the formal launch next month.

The price will go up to $250 in February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Parks and rec listening tour
City of Parkersburg Parks and Rec department will hold a listening tour
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
FILE - After swearing in as House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy thanks former President Donald Trump...
Having elected House speaker, Republicans try governing