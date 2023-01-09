A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky

WTAP News @ Noon- Lonnie Bennett
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky.

Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

He was 81 years old.

Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and Marietta.

Bennett was a minister, bible teacher, and regular guest preacher for churches throughout the region.

The Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton will remain closed to river traffic until clean-up efforts are wrapped up, but there is no timeline as to how long that will take.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

His memorial service will be this Saturday, January 14 at Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly, Ohio at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
The Meigs County Sheriffs Department is searching for Michael Atkinson
Meigs County Sheriffs Department search for man following robbery

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social...
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
WTAP Daybreak - Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
WTAP Daybreak - Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer