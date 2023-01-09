A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky.

Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

He was 81 years old.

Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and Marietta.

Bennett was a minister, bible teacher, and regular guest preacher for churches throughout the region.

The Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton will remain closed to river traffic until clean-up efforts are wrapped up, but there is no timeline as to how long that will take.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

His memorial service will be this Saturday, January 14 at Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly, Ohio at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.