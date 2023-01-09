City of Parkersburg Parks and Rec department will hold a listening tour

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parks and rec will be holding three meetings that they are calling a listening tour.

January 10, 11 a.m. at the Parkersburg City Park pavilion will be the first date of the tour, January 12, 6 p.m. in the executive conference room located in the municipal building and the last tour will be held on January 17, 5 p.m. at the South Parkersburg library.

A fourth meeting will be held for the youth but they have not decided a location and time for that meeting.

Neighborhood planner, Joel Bandy, says he believes community input is so important in building great communities.

“Yeah I think getting the public opinion on where they want the parks system to go is really paramount. I don’t really think any one person can really say this is what we should do. Getting the total consensus of the entire community is vital to a successful park project,” Bandy said.

The meetings will be an overview of the last five years and an upcoming plan for the next five years.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

Latest News

Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
Discovery World on Market
Discovery World on Market brings in some fun additions to their interactive museum
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion