City of Parkersburg Parks and Rec department will hold a listening tour

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parks and rec will be holding three meetings that they are calling a listening tour.

January 10, 11 a.m. at the Parkersburg City Park pavilion will be the first date of the tour, January 12, 6 p.m. in the executive conference room located in the municipal building and the last tour will be held on January 17, 5 p.m. at the South Parkersburg library.

A fourth meeting will be held for the youth but they have not decided a location and time for that meeting.

Neighborhood planner, Joel Bandy, says he believes community input is so important in building great communities.

“Yeah I think getting the public opinion on where they want the parks system to go is really paramount. I don’t really think any one person can really say this is what we should do. Getting the total consensus of the entire community is vital to a successful park project,” Bandy said.

The meetings will be an overview of the last five years and an upcoming plan for the next five years.

