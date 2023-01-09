Discovery World on Market brings in some fun additions to their interactive museum

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market got a shipment today around 7:30 a.m.

The shipment included graphics for the walls as well as technology to add for the finishing touches of the interactive museum.

Discovery World on Market, mascot, Izzy says she believes the community is excited for what’s to come.

”There is great joy for everyone connected to Discovery World because we know what this means to Parkersburg, we know what it means for Downtown. At one point in time it was just an idea to just do some STEAM activities but this is an entire museum that actually is about tourism and it’s about a chance to bring a spark of life into Downtown PKB. Everybody in the MOV is excited about this opportunity,” Izzy said.

Izzy also believes that the interactive museum will add entertainment for people of all ages.

“One of the things you always here is what is there to do in Parkersburg? Well this gives them something to do. It doesn’t matter your age,” said Izzy.

Discovery World on Market plans on holding a soft opening in the beginning of March with a grand opening at the end of March.

