John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.(Source: John Deere/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - John Deere is giving farmers the long-sought right to repair agricultural equipment on their own.

The agreement signed Sunday follows years of lawsuits and complaints.

It means farmers can diagnose and fix their John Deere tractors without using company parts or facilities.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the agreement also protects John Deere’s intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
The Meigs County Sheriffs Department is searching for Michael Atkinson
Meigs County Sheriffs Department search for man following robbery

Latest News

The Brazilian Congress was destroyed after Jair Bolonaro’s supporters broke in.
Brazilian Congress destroyed after Bolonaro’s supporters break in
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pitbull remembered as a ‘bright soul’