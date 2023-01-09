Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Democratic law firm has sued over Ohio’s new election law, which imposes a strict photo ID requirement and shortens windows for returning and curing ballots.

The Elias Law Group alleges the provisions impose ``needless and discriminatory burdens’' on voting.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Cleveland on behalf of groups representing veterans, teachers, retirees, and the homeless.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill Friday over the objections of voting-rights advocates.

The litigation points to Ohio’s exemplary administration of the 2020 election and alleges lawmakers leveraged a false narrative of widespread fraud to justify the bill.

