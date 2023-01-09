Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD.

“He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.

Bill Harter was an immediate impact and benefit to the department starting with just his kindness.

“He was the most kindhearted, caring person that I think I’ve ever been around to be honest with you. He was committed to being on the fire department,” said Chevalier.

His impact spread throughout the community as well.

“I got to run with him every fourth night and Bill’s compassion for the patients and his caring ability to help treat patients kind of calmed them down and assured them, he was second to none. Bill had a lot of compassion for people, he could see the good in about everybody,” Chevalier said.

Harter will have a viewing tomorrow at 1 p.m. with his funeral following directly after at 2 p.m.

