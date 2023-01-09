Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

WTAP News @ 5 - Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville.

Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.

Atkinson is considered armed and dangerous

Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriffs Department said anyone with information about Atkinson’s whereabouts should call the tip line at (740) 992-4682. The sheriff’s office is also receiving tips via their Facebook page.

