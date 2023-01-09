Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion.

The jackpot crossed the one billion mark after Friday’s drawing failed to elicit a definitive winner. Mega Millions said in a press release that this is the fourth time in a little over four years that the jackpot has reached one billion dollars. It’s the third highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Grace Barber, a clerk at Belpre’s Peoples News, spoke about how the hefty jackpot has affected their ticket sales. “It’s impacted us by keeping us a little more busy than usual,” she said. “A lot of people come in and buy them in bulk.”

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, January 10th.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, call 1-800-522-4700.

