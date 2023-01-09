Meigs County Sheriffs Department search for man following robbery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriffs Department is searching for a man who they say robbed another person at gunpoint.

Captain William Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriffs Department said Michael R. Atkinson of Coolville entered a house along state route 7 in Tuppers Plains armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Atkinson then armed an individual inside of the house, stealing money and an additional firearm.

Atkinson fired one round from his shotgun into the porch of the house, then fled in what was described to deputies as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black.

Captain Stewart said he believes Atkinson had initially entered the house with the intention of buying drugs. When no drugs were available, he left and returned with the intention of robbing the individual in the house.

Atkinson is considered armed and dangerous. Captain Stewart said that anyone with information about Atkinson’s whereabouts should call the tip line at (740) 992-4682. The Sheriff’s Department has received tips via the tip line and Facebook and is currently following up on them.

