Mike DeWine sworn in for second term as Ohio governor

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine took the oath of office for his second term as governor on...
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine took the oath of office for his second term as governor on Sunday. His formal swearing-in ceremony was on Monday at the statehouse.(Ohio Statehouse)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ohio statehouse for Gov. Mike DeWine.

On Sunday evening, DeWine took the official oath of office for his second term as governor.

State workers, agencies, and commissions in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government.

Dewine joins more than a dozen other governors who recently banned the TikTok app.

DeWine also signed executive orders that add “nursing mother” to the state’s policy on anti-discrimination and creates an office in the Department of Insurance to help with access to mental health and addiction services.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

Latest News

Patrol vehicles involved in crash
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law