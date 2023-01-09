Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77.

The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m.

The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The second crash was called in at 6:37 a.m., which was a semi-truck overturned on the southbound side causing that side of I-77 to be shut down as well.

Many of the crashes were due to black ice on the roads, according to the Wood County 911 Center.

The northbound side was reopened just after 8:15 a.m. and the southbound side just after 8:30 a.m.

Authorities want to remind you to slow down on the roads and drive carefully because black ice is hard to see when driving.

