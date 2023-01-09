Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice

WTAP News @ Noon- Multiple Crashes on I-77 Monday morning
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77.

The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m.

The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The second crash was called in at 6:37 a.m., which was a semi-truck overturned on the southbound side causing that side of I-77 to be shut down as well.

Many of the crashes were due to black ice on the roads, according to the Wood County 911 Center.

The northbound side was reopened just after 8:15 a.m. and the southbound side just after 8:30 a.m.

Authorities want to remind you to slow down on the roads and drive carefully because black ice is hard to see when driving.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
The Meigs County Sheriffs Department is searching for Michael Atkinson
Meigs County Sheriffs Department search for man following robbery

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
WTAP Daybreak - Michael Atkinson
State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social...
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
WTAP Daybreak - Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
WTAP Daybreak - Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer