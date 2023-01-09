Obituary: Alonzo, Rosemary Bubring

Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her residence with her devoted friend and caregiver, Jane Frances Hofbauer, by her side. Rosemary was born May 28, 1926, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the only child of the late Oren and Mary Lyle Bubring. She was a devoted daughter. She talked of her parents often and missed them every day.

Rosemary married the love of her life, Jose’ Alonzo, in April 1966. They were devoted to each other and were a well-matched couple. Rosemary and Jose’ traveled extensively for pleasure. They volunteered at Blennerhassett Island. Rosemary served as treasurer for many years there. Early in her career, she worked as an on-site supervisor in the Charleston area home construction industry, which involved building dormitories at Ohio Valley College. She later became involved in the WV Credit Union movement. Rosemary served as manager of WV League Central Federal Credit Union. She was an avid cross-stitcher and did beautiful work. Rosemary was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Vienna.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose’ on November 25, 2017. They are all together now in paradise.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Vienna with Father John Gallagher as Celebrant. The entombment will be in Shinnston Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum in Shinnston, WV. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street Parkersburg, with Christian Wake Service at 6:30 pm.

A special thanks to caregivers Linda, Sharon, Cindy, and Susie, along with Amedisys Hospice, for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone in need.

