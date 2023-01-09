Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne

Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett.

His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of five years, Joanne White-Bennett; his children Shonnie Wellspring, Dezi (Mike) Worstell, Angela (Scott) Schoberg, Lonnie Zahn (Crystal) Bennett, Jessica (Chris) Brandt, Larry (Wendy) Bennett; sister-in-law, Cindy Bennett, former wife, Gail Neff; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Rose Fout Bennett (d. 2007); his parents, Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett; as well as siblings, Keith Bennett, Larry Bennett, and Regina Bennett Green.

Lonnie was the long-time owner of Bennett Tax Service in Belpre and Marietta, Ohio. Lonnie was a minister, beloved Bible teacher, and regular guest preacher for churches throughout the region. He served on the mission field as well as authoring several books.

The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, at Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly, Ohio, with Minister Rik Snyder officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4, with service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, per request of Joanne Bennett, memorials may be made to Project Liberia, P.O. Box 210, Bethel, OH 45106, or https://giv.li/om07d2.

Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville is handling the arrangements.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.

