Obituary: Button, Julie Marie

Julie Marie Button, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 4, 2023.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA., the daughter of the late Dwight A. and Julia N. Nelson Merrell.

She was co-owner with her husband Button Plumbing and, at one time, had worked as Director of Religious Education at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, OH.

Julie was a generous and peaceful person who loved Jesus and everyone around her. She was always one who prayed fervently and was dearly loved by many.

She is survived by her children, Peter Button (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, PA. Paul Button (Jennifer) of Delaware, OH. and Christine Meyer (Eric) of Parkersburg. Her grandchildren Qwin Button, Tim Button (Lauren), Rachel Button, Sam Button, Joe Button (Morgan), Abby Button, Sara Button, James Button, Livi Meyer, Sophie Meyer, and John Meyer. One great-grandson, Levi Button. Her brothers, Kelsey Merrell of Germany and Tim Merrell (Josie) of Tennessee, and her sister-in-law, Kathy Merrell of New York.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael William Button, in 2013 and one brother, Peter Merrell.

Services will be held at a later date at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Belpre, OH.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Latrobe Street Mission.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.