Obituary: Furr, Jane Roth Dailey

Jane Roth Dailey Furr, 75, of Parkersburg, went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Lockney Roth.

Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed Bible Study and Vacation Bible School and loved listening to church music. She was a member of the American Legion Post #15 and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family.

Jane is survived by her sons, SSG William Dailey, Jr., retired, and Stephen Dailey; sister, Susan Lowe, and her husband, Tom; grandson, PFC Stephen Howard Dailey, Jr. and great-grandchildren, Cooper Dailey and Rowen Fouts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Allen.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3500 Broad St., Parkersburg, with Rev. Daniel Golden officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St., Parkersburg, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday at the church.

The family requests donations are made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, http://Stpaulwv.org.

