Obituary: Harter Jr., William (“Bill”) Dunham

William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr. of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer.

Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 3, 1962, as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.

He started his career as a housekeeper at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, before becoming a surgery tech in the endoscopy lab. It was here where he met the love of his life, Shauna. The two were married in Parkersburg on February 16, 1985, and raised two children together, Cheyana and Braxton.

He received a CAMC Foundation Scholarship to attend the University of Charleston, where he graduated with his nursing degree in 1988 and was voted President of his nursing class, and received the Outstanding Nursing Student Award.

As a Registered Nurse, he joined the ICU team at CAMC, soon advancing to the emergency room as a charge nurse. After building their forever home in Vincent, Ohio, Bill moved to Buckeye Home Health in Parkersburg, where he served as Patient Care Coordinator and eventually became Director of their Clarksburg office.

He then served as Executive Director at ServCare Home Health in Parkersburg before becoming the Director of Emergency Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital, then Director of EMS Trauma Services at WVU Medicine.

He went on to become the inaugural Administrator and Clinical Director at Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center in Belpre, Ohio, where he worked from 1999 to 2013 and obtained his CASC certification.

In 2020, he joined the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department, where he so proudly served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Serving his community with his fire department family was among the greatest honors of Bill’s life, next to being a father and grandfather.

Bill loved spending summers with his family on his pontoon boat at Summersville Lake, his West Virginia Mountaineers, coaching his children’s youth sports teams, “treasure hunting” everywhere from yard sales to metal detecting, and getting to be a beloved “Pops” to his granddaughter, Parker. He was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church in Little Hocking, Ohio, where he spent multiple years serving as a deacon and on the audio-visual team.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Shauna Lee Harter, of Vincent; his children Cheyana Weekley (Kurtis) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Braxton Harter (Nicole) of Dublin, Ohio; and granddaughter Parker Weekley of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by parents Margy (Terry) Rutherford of Washington, West Virginia, and Jewell Harter of Ravenswood, West Virginia; brother David Harter of Marietta, Ohio; sisters-in-law Becky Francis (Kendell) of Vincent, Ohio, and Linda Merrow (Gary) of Belpre, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by lifelong friend Bill Rose of Sparta, Tennessee, dear friend and neighbor Pat Cline, his Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department family, and many, many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Dunham Harter Sr., his father-in-law James Malone Jr. and mother-in-law, Anna Margaret Malone, and sisters, Kimberly Harter and Brenda Baker.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Kelli Cawley, Marcia McCullough, and staff at Strecker Cancer Center, Dr. Enver Ozer and staff at the James Cancer Center, and Dr. Srini Vasan and the radiation oncology department at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion, as well as his Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department family for always encouraging Bill and welcoming the “old guy” to their team with open arms.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, with Pastors Mark Eaton and Eric Leeson of Porterfield Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 8th, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with additional visitation on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

