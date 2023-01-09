Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall

Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall.

Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta College in 1997 at 67 years of age.

She taught in the Washington Morgan Community Action Head Start Program for 30 years. She also worked 7 summers as a counselor for the summer youth employment program. After retirement, she subbed in the Fort Frye School District for 7 years. She was active in the Warner Community Church in Warner, Ohio.

She taught Sunday school and was the youth group advisor for numerous years. She was a member of the Ladies Guild at the church.

She enjoyed reading the Bible, history, and mysteries, crocheting doilies and afghans, gardening flowers and vegetables, playing cards, especially euchre and solo cards, loved music, loved cooking and baking, enjoyed traveling, going on bus tours, taking Caribbean cruises and going to Israel and Egypt to tour the Holy Land. She also enjoyed talking to family and friends, Saturday night singing programs on RFD TV, and singing in the church choir with the Sweet Adelines and River Harmony Group.

On August 22, 1946, she married Earl Dean Griffin, and they had three children; Gary Duane Griffin, Vicki Lynn Griffin, and Randy Alan Griffin. On March 22, 1954, she married Jerome Miller, and they had three children, Debra Kay Miller, Gisele Lee Miller, and Jeri Ann Miller (deceased). On September 20, 1980, she married Delmer Hendershot, and he preceded her in death on March 24, 2011.

In addition to her children, she is survived by a sister, Betty Jean Hall (Gary); a brother, Ron Hall (Linda) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Hall Stack, and two brothers, Leedon “Bob” Hall and Don Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, with Rev. Bill Pickenpaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in Salem Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, January 11th, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.