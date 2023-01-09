Obituary: Lane, Howard Ralph

Howard Ralph Lane, 83, of Orma, WV, went to be with Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at WV Caring, Elkins, WV.

He was born May 26, 1939, the son of the late Ralph W. and Arlie Harold Lane.

He served his country in the 101 st Airborne “Screaming Eagles.” He was a man of all trades, from oil fields and construction work to driving truck cross country. He had a strong work ethic with everything he did up until his health declined. He enjoyed keeping the yardwork done and could always be found on his John Deere.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon Jean Lane; four children Steve (Becky) Lane of Mt. Gilead, NC, Russ (Dawn) Lane of Leland, NC, Mitch (Alician) Lane of Leland, NC; and Jodi (Timothy) Sutro of Orma, WV. Nine grandchildren: Zachary (Donna) Lane, Alexandria (Ryan) Snider, Austin (Racheal) Lane, Timothy Sutro, Kelsey Lane, Matt Lane, Taylor Lane, Logan Lane, and Samantha (Tristan) Rautenstrauch. Five great-grandchildren Samuel Snider, Slate Lane, Jackson Snider, Briar Lane, and James Micheal Rautenstrauch.

He is also survived by two brothers, Charles (Delores) Lane and Everett Lane, and three sisters, Nancy (Bill) Stemple, Ruth Morgan, and Brenda Davison, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers James Lane, Larry ‘Bud’ Lane, Ronnie Lane, Michael Lane, Paul Lane, Denzil Lane, and sister Jean Sears.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Pastor Richard Westfall officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at the King Cemetery, Nicut, WV.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

