Obituary: Null, Kelvin Ray

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kelvin Ray Null, 58, of Kanawha, passed away on January 1, 2023, in Woodstown, NJ. He was born on January 15, 1964, to Hollie and Virginia Null.

Kelvin was a union painter and was passionate about his work. Kevin loved his family and friends and lived his life on his own terms, free-spirited. Kelvin loved his dog Rotto, which will live out his doggie days with Suzette Oren.

Kelvin had a passion for Harley’s. Anyone who knows Kelvin knew he was good for a laugh and had an answer for everything. Kelvin was steadfast in his beliefs.

Surviving is his son JR Null (Lauren) of Kanawha; two granddaughters Kiera Nevelle Null and Rayanne Grace Null; sister DeeDee Thomas (Dave) of Parkersburg; and brother Denzil Null (Jeana) of Kanawha.

Kelvin’s wishes were to be cremated with no services, but we will have a “send-off” at a later date at Bob and Jane’s to be announced.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

