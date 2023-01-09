Obituary: Phillip, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Phillips, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away with family at his bedside on January 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 27, 1934, a son to the late William M. and Ruth R. Phillips (Shields). Charles retired from Corning Glass and attended Union Valley Baptist Church from a young age, where he was a trustee. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

Surviving Charles is his wife of 68 years, Dolores Phillips; daughter Terrie Gabbert (Jacob); grandchildren Cassandra Kimball (Chris) and Courtney Griffith (Daniel); great-grandkids Maddilynn and Malachi Kimball, and Silas and Ezra Griffith; honorary daughter Kim Lee (Jason and Jadyn); sister Elsie Bowen (Fairley) and Pat Santee; sister-in-law Carol Ellis, and special cat Fluffy.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Frances Phillips and brothers, William Phillips and John Phillips.

Services for Charles will be held Tuesday, January 10, at 11 am at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation time will occur Monday, January 9, from 2-4 pm and again 6-8 pm.

Visitation will also occur an hour before the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Union Valley Baptist Church, 3349 Old St Mary’s Pike, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

