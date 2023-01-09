Obituary: Potter, Frances (Fran)

Frances Potter (Fran), 76, of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital. Fran was born on August 26, 1946, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles DiNolfi and Pauline Interrante DiNolfi.

Fran retired from Southwest Gas and was a devout Catholic. She was an avid sports fan who loved to play softball and bowl. Her favorite sports teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Her passion for sports was only surpassed by her love of cooking.

Fran is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Potter (Bob) of Marietta, Ohio, whom she married at Saint Mary’s by the Sea in Oceanside, California, in 1963; their two sons Eric Potter (Jonette) of Edmond, OK, and Kyle Potter (Jaime) of Pickerington, OH. Fran lived for and adored her six grandchildren, Ethan, Lorelei, Ely, Evan, Jackson, and Travis.

Also surviving are her two brothers, Richard DiNolfi (Kelly) and Charlie DiNolfi (Kathy), and two sisters Margaret Albanese DiNolfi, and Terry DiNolfi.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and eldest brother Charles DiNolfi.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th St., Marietta, OH 45750, with the Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or to the James Cancer Center at osu.edu/giving.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.