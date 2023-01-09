Obituary: Potter, Frances (Fran)

Frances Potter (Fran) Obit
Frances Potter (Fran) Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frances Potter (Fran), 76, of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital. Fran was born on August 26, 1946, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles DiNolfi and Pauline Interrante DiNolfi.

Fran retired from Southwest Gas and was a devout Catholic. She was an avid sports fan who loved to play softball and bowl. Her favorite sports teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Her passion for sports was only surpassed by her love of cooking.

Fran is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Potter (Bob) of Marietta, Ohio, whom she married at Saint Mary’s by the Sea in Oceanside, California, in 1963; their two sons Eric Potter (Jonette) of Edmond, OK, and Kyle Potter (Jaime) of Pickerington, OH. Fran lived for and adored her six grandchildren, Ethan, Lorelei, Ely, Evan, Jackson, and Travis.

Also surviving are her two brothers, Richard DiNolfi (Kelly) and Charlie DiNolfi (Kathy), and two sisters Margaret Albanese DiNolfi, and Terry DiNolfi.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and eldest brother Charles DiNolfi.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th St., Marietta, OH 45750, with the Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or to the James Cancer Center at osu.edu/giving.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

Latest News

Julie Marie Button Obit
Obituary: Button, Julie Marie
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot Obit
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Walk, John David “Dave”
Mark Anthony Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony