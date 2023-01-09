Obituary: Reiter, Nina Jean Rawson

Nina Jean Rawson Reiter, 86, of Leesburg, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Leesburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Gladys E. Bever Rawson.

Mrs. Reiter retired in 1999 from teaching three-year-old preschool at Washington United Methodist Church and has taught at Madison School and St. John’s United Methodist Church preschool. She was a member of Chapter Z PEO sisterhood and a 50-year member of St. Paul United Methodist Church since 1963. She was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class there. Mrs. Reiter was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High and a 1958 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan, where she received her teaching degree.

Surviving are her three sons: William Todd Reiter (Yana) of Tybee Island, GA, Scott David Reiter (Tina) of Leesburg, and Dean Wesley Reiter of Leesburg, along with four grandchildren: Brooke, Kaitlyn, and Paige Reiter of Savannah, GA and Cole Reiter of Leesburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Reiter, in 2009 and sister Lana Snyder.

Private family services were held when Mrs. Reiter was laid to rest beside her husband in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. There was no visitation or funeral.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, assisted the family with arrangements.

