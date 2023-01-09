Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ.  He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon.

Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003.  He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his mother, who raised him Elise Smith; daughter Alexis Grace Smith; two half brothers, Gary Smith (Bea) and Mike Smith, Jr. (Gretchen); sister Samantha Bayes (Travis); three half-sisters Misti Ellison Murphy, Helen Marie Smith, and Amanda Kelsch; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be Monday at 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with full military honors.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM and Monday 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

