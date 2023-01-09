Obituary: Stehly, Kenneth William

Kenneth William Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1933, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Earl B. and Madeline O. (Young) Stehly.

Ken was a 1952 graduate of William Allen High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1957, where he also worked for a newspaper company in Guam. Ken was a service technician for Sears, retiring in 1994 after 31 years of employment. Over the years, Ken was also a taxi cab meter repairman and compositor for a local paper in Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and the American Legion, post #750 in Lowell. Ken enjoyed genealogy and stamp and coin collecting.

He is survived by his seven children, Stephen Stehly (Sharon), Michael Stehly (Denise), Timothy Stehly (Tracy), Christine Tucker (Robert, Jr.), Kevin Stehly (April), Daniel Stehly (Jeannette) and Gary Stehly; 19 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald “Jerry” Stehly and Judith Stocker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Lang) Stehly, whom he married on November 10, 1956; siblings, Donald and Douglas Olson and Earl Jr. Stehly; Margie Stehly, Madeline Holzmueller, Delphine Chase, Barbara Ziener, Annette McAuliffe and Lucille Avalon.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with full military honors. His family would like to invite everyone to a meal following his services Wednesday in the church social hall. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Rosary prayer at 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to L-A Fire & Rescue in Ken’s memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Stehly family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

