Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ginger D. Straight, 74, of Belleville, WV. passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born December 21, 1948, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene and JoAnn Torrence Moore.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from  Alderson-Broaddus University in nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Camden Clark Hospital for many years working in Critical Care and the Emergency Room and had been a Nursing Instructor at  West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

She loved music and was a talented musician playing the Cello and Piano, and her favorite song was “Beautiful Ohio.”  She loved cooking and canning and, while in school, was voted Miss Betty Crocker. She was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Eugene “Gene” Straight of Belleville;  Her daughters, Amy Marolt (Jerry) of Crooksville, OH. and Jennifer Angelilli of Key Largo, FL.  Her grandchildren, P.J. Marolt, Michael Price, and Jessica Gish.  One sister, Julie Longwell (Ed) of Washington, WV., and Tim Moore (Pam) of Washington, WV.

There will be no services or visitation.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

