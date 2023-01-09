Obituary: Walk, John David “Dave”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
John David “Dave” Walk, 67, of Vienna, passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 8, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late John Walk & Willia Jean Valentine.

Dave was a Millwright at Corning Glass and was a music and guitar enthusiast. He loved airplanes, helicopters, and boating and enjoyed piddling around and fixing things. Dave dearly loved his children and grandchildren. Dave attended Grace Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Phyllis Walk, and their children: Chastity Radcliff (Patrick), April Walk, and David Walk (Amy): Stepmother Juanita Walk; Siblings Brion “Tom” Walk (Debbie), Donna “Bunny” Lallathin, Richard Walk, Margie Faust (Kent) and Nancy Walk (Tim); Grandchildren; Molly Walk; Lucas Walk; Eleanor Walk; Shelby Walk; William” Will” Radcliff.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his Stepfather, Bill Laughery.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Todd Hill officiating; burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, from noon up to the time of the service.

Online Condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Vienna is honored to serve the Walk Family.

