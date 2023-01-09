Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann

Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area.

She was preceded in death by her fiancé Randall Jenkins and her aunt Beverly J “BJ” Hughes, who raised her.

She is survived by her children Ian and his wife Shawna Sands, Derek Sands and Christopher Sands, her granddaughter Payton Olivia Sands and two siblings, Ronald Salisbury and Donald Boggs.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held following visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

Interment to follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

Memorial donations can be mailed to Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.