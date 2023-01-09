Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight

Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Anna M. Klosek (Alex) of Vienna, WV, and James C.F. “Jim” Winland II of Monroe, OH; her brothers, Smith Knight, Jr. (Vicki), William Knight (Charlene), Larry Knight (Connie) and Jerry Knight all of West Virginia; her sisters, Virginia Bayne and Karen Penning both of Florida, Kathy Patterson (Pat) of Colorado and Nancy Reitmire (George) of West Virginia and four grandchildren, Julio, Joseph, Madlin, and James Alexander Winland.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two brothers, Aaron and Robert Knight.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Monday, January 9, 2023, with a reading at 7:30 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher officiating. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their assistance in caring for their beloved mother.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Winland family.

