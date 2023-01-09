Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight

Doris Mae Knight Winland Obit
Doris Mae Knight Winland Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Anna M. Klosek (Alex) of Vienna, WV, and James C.F. “Jim” Winland II of Monroe, OH; her brothers, Smith Knight, Jr. (Vicki), William Knight (Charlene), Larry Knight (Connie) and Jerry Knight all of West Virginia; her sisters, Virginia Bayne and Karen Penning both of Florida, Kathy Patterson (Pat) of Colorado and Nancy Reitmire (George) of West Virginia and four grandchildren, Julio, Joseph, Madlin, and James Alexander Winland.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two brothers, Aaron and Robert Knight.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Monday, January 9, 2023, with a reading at 7:30 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher officiating. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their assistance in caring for their beloved mother.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Winland family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

Latest News

Ginger D. Straight Obit
Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.
Julie Marie Button Obit
Obituary: Button, Julie Marie
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot Obit
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Frances Potter (Fran) Obit
Obituary: Potter, Frances (Fran)