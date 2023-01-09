Patrol vehicles involved in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - While investigating one crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol personnel were involved in another crash.

At 6:42 on Monday morning, Trooper Aaron Beaver and Portable Load Limit Inspector James Franklin were investigating a crash on us 35 near milepost 17 Gallia County when a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 735 lost control. The vehicle driven by Desirea Rupe, of Middleport, was a 2005 Dodge Ram that lost control on an ice-covered bridge.

Rupe went off the right side of the roadway, onto US 35 and struck the rear of Trooper Beaver’s patrol car.The patrol car then hit the portable load limit inspector’s van. Rupe sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Beaver was inside his vehicle at the time of the crash and also received non-life threatening injuries. PLLI Franklin was outside of his vehicle, but still received non-life threatening injuries.

All three were transported to Holzer Medical Center. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.