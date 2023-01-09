Wood County Sheriff’s Office requesting public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding 15-year-old Gabriel P. Casto.

Casto was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a white/blue checkered shirt, and a Carhart jacket (possibly camo). He is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

According to his parents, Cynthia and Ray Casto, Gabriel is autistic and is afraid of the dark.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts should contact Central Dispatch at 304-485-8501, Detective Evan Michaels with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, or dial 911.

