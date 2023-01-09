Wood County Sheriff’s Office requesting public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents, Cynthia and Ray, Gabriel is autistic and afraid of the dark.(Brenda Clegg)
By Mitchell Blahut and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding 15-year-old Gabriel P. Casto.

Casto was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a white/blue checkered shirt, and a Carhart jacket (possibly camo). He is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

According to his parents, Cynthia and Ray Casto, Gabriel is autistic and is afraid of the dark.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts should contact Central Dispatch at 304-485-8501, Detective Evan Michaels with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Carrie Gorrell celebrates 100th birthday
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
Bill Harter
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

Latest News

Parks and rec listening tour
City of Parkersburg Parks and Rec department will hold a listening tour
Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
Discovery World on Market
Discovery World on Market brings in some fun additions to their interactive museum