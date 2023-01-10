The date for Parkersburg’s 2023 fishing derby is set

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg fishing derby will be held on April 15th. The date was decided during a meeting with Wood County Rec and the Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee Monday evening.

The city is donating $2,500 to the event.

Fishing Derby Committee Chairwoman Sheri Cox said that that money will help pay for trout. All together the committee is aiming to bring in 1,000 pounds of trout this year.

It’s a tradition on its 42nd year. Cox’s father was its founder.

“He said that a lot of these children can’t go to the mountains and catch a trout so he’s going to bring the mountain to the children,” she remembered.

The committee also discussed prizes, fish-measuring equipment, concessions, and more.

