Federal judge rules W.Va. Save Women’s Sports Bill to remain in place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I think that this law properly got ahead of its time. And I think that now you’re seeing that this is a real concern, this is a real issue,” says W.Va. Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey.

On January 5th, U.S. District Court judge Joseph Goodwin ruled in favor of West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Bill.” This bill bans trans women from competing in women’s athletics, on the basis that anyone who was assigned as a male at birth cannot compete in women’s sports.

The West Virginia legislature restructured the bill to meet constitutional requirements after the judge had blocked it in 2021.

“I feel very good that the judge decided this after providing the earlier injunction of the law,” says Morrisey. “After examining the record very closely, I think our case was very compelling.”

Some who oppose the bill – such as Out MOV – say that they are, “...deeply disappointed in the ruling.” And that, “...all youth deserve the same opportunities to succeed.”

As well as citing that the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) confirmed it had not received any complaints about transgender athletes on girls’ teams as of 2021 and the district judge’s original ruling for the injunction in 2021.

However, Morrisey believes that this ruling is not designed to be discriminatory. And is mainly focused on fair competition in women’s sports and protection for women.

“I think that it’s important. This is about doing the right thing. It’s about expressing basic fairness,” says Morrisey. “So, I think that it’s important and I commend the West Virginia legislature for getting out in front of this.”

We reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) West Virginia chapter who filed the lawsuit against this bill for comment. They did not respond.

