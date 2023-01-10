A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education.

According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose.

That request was denied so the student was told that they couldn’t attend in-person school. However, the student’s case is in the middle of the appeals process, pushing back against the declined medical exemption.

The student’s lawyer argued that the student should be able to attend in-person school during that appeals process.

The court ended up ruling in the student’s favor - that the student may continue to stay in school.

According to court documents, the Wood County Board of Education says that, since the student hasn’t finished the required vaccine series, doesn’t intend on finishing the vaccine series, and the medical exemption was denied, the student should not be allowed to attend in-person school.

The Wood County Board of Education has filed an appeal on the ruling.

