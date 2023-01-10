Marietta Ice Festival returns to town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland.

Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Whistler says events like this help him realize that what was once a dream is now a reality and that is due to the community.

“The community support has been huge. Being able to take a childhood dream of producing art and not only being able to share it with the community but then also supporting my family with the same concept is really fun to be able to share that with everybody,” Whistler said.

