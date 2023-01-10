Marietta Ice Festival returns to town

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland.

Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Whistler says events like this help him realize that what was once a dream is now a reality and that is due to the community.

“The community support has been huge. Being able to take a childhood dream of producing art and not only being able to share it with the community but then also supporting my family with the same concept is really fun to be able to share that with everybody,” Whistler said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

Latest News

Marietta's Perry and Associates offers advice for 2023 tax season
Marietta’s Perry and Associates offers advice for 2023 tax season
Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department officials and area residents convened for the first...
Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department holds first listening tour meeting
Night to Shine event
Night to shine event extends registration deadline for guests and volunteers
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County