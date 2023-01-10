Marietta’s Perry and Associates offers advice for 2023 tax season

WTAP News @ 5 - Tax season advice
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tax season can be stressful for anyone, whether you’re new to the workforce and doing your taxes for the first time or concerned about how much you may owe.

Joshua Wine of Marietta’s Perry and Associates said one thing consumers don’t have to worry about are drastic or unusual changes to tax laws, as many pandemic-era changes have been reverted this year. Wine also said that it’s important for people to be thoughtful and deliberate when considering their options for deductions or tax credits.

“I mean there are lots of deductions out there you can take, lots of tax credits as well,” Wine said. “There’s not many people who get to itemize their deductions anymore. If you do have a lot of property taxes, mortgage interest, charitable contributions, hopefully not medical expenses, but medical expenses, then it’s possible you could itemize and get a benefit from it.”

Wine also had some advice for people who end up owing more than they anticipated, saying that the IRS can offer people the option to pay their taxes in installments. “There will be some fees and interest with it, but it’s minimal, in the grand scheme of things,” Wine said.

