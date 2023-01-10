Night to shine event extends registration deadline for guests and volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Registrations for guests and volunteers to participate in the night to shine event has been extended until January 24.

The prom event will be held February 10 from 4:30-9 p.m. for participants ages 14 & up.

They will also be seeking additional donation options . You can donate gift cards, food, and door prizes for the guests.

This is the first year that the event will be back to a full in person prom.

A dress giveaway will also be held at Porterfield Baptist Church on January 13-14 from 10-3p.m.

If you have any more questions about the prom event you can visit movnight2shine@gmail.com.

