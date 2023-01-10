Obituary: Full, James V.

James V. Full Obit
James V. Full Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James V. Full passed away on January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full.

A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010.  Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.

Jim was a member and former president of the Actors Guild of Parkersburg and will be fondly remembered for his many roles on stage, especially Ben Franklin in “1776″, Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple,” Ben Weatherstaff in “The Secret Garden” and Judge Taylor in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and his favorite song ever “Gov’ment” in his role as Pap Finn in “Big River.”

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara; his brother Rick Full, stepsons Stan Whitaker and Geoff Whitaker (wife Elizabeth); step-grandchildren Graham and Rory Whitaker; and his cousin Steve Neely.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Rev. Arthur Bennett officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday 5-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Donations may be made to the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, Habitat for Humanity, and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern...
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
Crash
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
Man wanted by Meigs County Sheriffs Department seen at gas station
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

Latest News

Ottis "Ottie" Franklin Wilcox Obit
Obituary: Wilcox, Ottis “Ottie” Franklin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake Tewkesbury Obit
Obituary: Tewkesbury, Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sweeney, Marion JoAnn