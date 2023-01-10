Obituary: Full, James V.

James V. Full passed away on January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full.

A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.

Jim was a member and former president of the Actors Guild of Parkersburg and will be fondly remembered for his many roles on stage, especially Ben Franklin in “1776″, Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple,” Ben Weatherstaff in “The Secret Garden” and Judge Taylor in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and his favorite song ever “Gov’ment” in his role as Pap Finn in “Big River.”

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara; his brother Rick Full, stepsons Stan Whitaker and Geoff Whitaker (wife Elizabeth); step-grandchildren Graham and Rory Whitaker; and his cousin Steve Neely.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Rev. Arthur Bennett officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday 5-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Donations may be made to the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, Habitat for Humanity, and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.