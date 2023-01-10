Obituary: Jackson, Marie Goodrich

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 7, 2023, at her residence.  She was born on February 22, 1989, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Donna Moss of Palestine, WV, and the late John Moss.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend David Adams officiating.

Burial will follow at Clover Ridge Cemetery in Roane County, WV.

Visitation will be held  12-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

