Obituary: Sweeney, Marion JoAnn

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Marion JoAnn Sweeney, 68, of Waverly, died January 7, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on January 18, 1954, in Gassaway, WV, and was the daughter of Charles Edward and Virginia Marie Barnette Butcher.

JoAnn had worked for XL Logistics and retired from Energizer.  She enjoyed her family and doing crafts.

JoAnn is survived by her son Barry Jones, grandson Braxten Jones, brother Bill Butcher (Michele), sister Sharon Karr (Frank), several nieces and nephews, and close friend Nadine Delancey (Mark), whom she considered “family.”

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Donald Sweeney, in 2021, brothers Robert and Donald Butcher, and sister Becky Valentine.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 10 - 11 on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

