Obituary: Tewkesbury, Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake

Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake Tewkesbury, 98, of Marietta, passed away at 2:23 am, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Washington County Home. She was born July 26, 1924, in Marietta, a daughter of Edward McKinley Rake and Basilla Marie Landers Rake.

Ginnie was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1942, and had worked at Remington Rand during WWII. She was a member of Norwood United Methodist Church. During High School, she was a member of the Drum Corps. She enjoyed reading and playing Bingo and was an avid bowler.

On February 23, 1942, she married Arthur Robert Tewkesbury, who preceded her in death on December 10, 1970. Ginnie is survived by 5 sons and 2 daughters: Joe Tewkesbury of Marietta, Jill Rutledge of Fairmont, WV, Mike (Kathy) Tewkesbury of Marietta, Jane (Ken) Campbell of Fairmont, Don Tewkesbury, Dan Tewkesbury and David Tewkesbury all of Marietta, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Arthur Robert Tewkesbury, sister Margaret White, brothers Chuck and Bill Rake, and her special friend Dave Dye.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Jan. 13) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

