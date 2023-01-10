Obituary: Wilcox, Ottis “Ottie” Franklin

Ottis “Ottie” Franklin Wilcox, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 9, 2023, at Wyngate Senior Living Center. He was born November 6, 1934, a son to the late Paul N. and Orpha S. Wilcox (Jackson).

Ottie worked as a food broker in the area and was known as a jack of all trades. He worked as a sales manager for Coca-Cola in the 60′s and 70′s and served as the leader for the Boy Scout Troop 90 in the 1960′s. Ottie was a charter member of Calvary Memorial, where he served as a board member, usher, and Sunday School Teacher.

Surviving Ottie is his wife of 69 years, Marjorie Wilcox; daughters Pam Myers (Pete) and Becky Cheuvront (Ron); grandchildren Matthew Cheuvront (Elizabeth), Adam Myers (Allys), Samantha Tornes (Justin), and Becca Gray (Rusty); great-grandchildren Savanna, Amylia, Leia, Addison, Jeremiah, Colin, Jacob, Ariele, Faith, and Rhett; and sister-in-law Betty Jo Snyder.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Janice and grandparents Harry and Mae Jackson.

Service for Ottie will be Friday, January 13, at 11 am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will follow the service.

Visitation time will be held Thursday, January 12, from 2-4 pm and again from 6-8 pm.

