Obituary: Workman, S. Daniel “Danny”

S. Daniel “Danny” Workman, 59, of Belleville, WV, passed away on January 7th, 2023.

Dan graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1981. He then became a member of Local 565 Plumbers and Steamfitters until he retired in 2011.

Dan will be missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Kim Workman, and his two daughters, Megan and Miranda Workman of North Carolina. He is survived by his brother, Charlie (Tami), a Workman of North Carolina, and nephew, Billy (Meagan) Workman of Virginia. Dan is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Woodruff of Parkersburg, WV, and his brother-in-law Gregory (Sonja) Woodruff of Washington, WV.

Anyone who knew Dan knew that his family came first. He loved his wife and was an active father in his daughters’ lives. Dan was the dad that most of his daughters’ friends wished they had. He was known for his homemade potato guns over the years and his big pancake breakfasts for a house full of pre-teen girls the morning after a sleepover.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he had a deep love and respect for his in-laws, Bill and Barbara Woodruff. His in-laws loved him like he was their own, and that was something he never took for granted.

The family is forever grateful to Dr. Tahbaz and his nurse Tammy Moore for the care and support provided to Dan over the years and up until his last day.

In addition, the family thanks WVU Medicine for the wonderful care and support provided while Dan was in their care.

The family intends to respect and fulfill Dan’s wishes to be cremated with no services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

