Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership.

Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years.

Michael is no stranger to the dirt track, as he began as a racer in 1989, and has raced at over 100 tracks in the country. Michael has amassed over 450 feature wins and 25 track championships throughout his racing career.

Michael intends to implement many enhancements to the track, including new safety features such as a completed fence on the backstretch and replaced pieces of guide rail. He will also bring in a new P.A. system, as well as a family-friendly concession stand menu.

The race track’s schedule will not be altered for the 2023 season, and races such as the Greg Schilling Memorial, Keith Barker Memorial, and Pete Smith Memorial are all on the schedule.

The first event of the 2023 season will be the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series on April 21.

