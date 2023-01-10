Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department holds first listening tour meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 10th, Parkersburg Parks and Recreation Department officials and area residents convened for the first of the department’s listening tour meetings. The listening tour aims to gauge public opinion of the current status and future of Parkersburg’s parks.

The Jan. 10th meeting began with a brief presentation by neighborhood planner Joel Bandy that offered an overview of what Parkersburg’s parks currently have to offer, as well as some examples of possible new services, amenities and projects for the parks, among them a new water slide, disc and miniature golf,

After the presentation, the citizens in attendance received a survey that the parks department will use to gauge the public’s thoughts on what steps they should take to improve the parks. The floor was then opened for the public to voice their hopes and concerns for the city’s parks.

Several of the citizens in attendance said they wanted information about events and activities in the city’s parks to be more easily accessible. Others wanted more space for bikes and pedestrians in the parks, or to broader renovation efforts made to statues, fixtures and walkways throughout Parkersburg’s parks.

Neighborhood planner Joel Bandy emphasized the value of hearing from the community in a public venue like this. “Everybody had really good insights,” he said. “We can come up with examples all day long, but really, getting an idea of what the community is looking for is the main goal for the whole project.”

More listening tour meetings will be held in the coming days. One will be held on January 12, at 6 in the evening in the executive conference room of the Parkersburg Municipal Building. Another will be held on January 17th at 5 in the evening at the South Parkersburg Library. A fourth meeting for the area’s youth will be held as well, but the time and location have not yet been decided.

