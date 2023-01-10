Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023.

Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at US 50. The occupants were identified as Clinton Hayes and Darnell Evans.

Agents asked Hayes and Evans where they had been and what they had been doing. The two said they had driven from Dayton and had just turned around in a driveway and were now headed to Parkersburg, West Virginia. Both of them denied being at the Rocky Point Road location. A strong smell of marijuana was detected coming from the car.

A second car was stopped as well by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants were identified as Zachariah Butcher, Carrie Barton, Walter Trent and Eric Smith. Deputies found the front passenger, Barton, to be in possession of drug abuse instruments (blue rubber tie off), and stated she was a recovering addict. Rear passengers, Smith and Trent, were also found in possession of drug abuse instruments (syringe and tie off, shoe string and rubber tie off).

On this same day, agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, the known residence of Jerry Caldwell.

During the execution of the search warrant, Agents obtained information that a safe had been moved from the residence, and taken to Barnett Ridge Road. Agents obtained an additional warrant for that location and to open the safe once it was recovered. The safe was recovered and opened. The contents of the safe included 224.81 grams of suspected fentanyl and 416.12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a drug scale and sandwich baggies.

Agents, through the investigation, discovered that the safe had recently belonged to Jerry Caldwell. Caldwell admitted the safe had been inside his residence and was moved for safekeeping. Caldwell also stated the contents inside the safe belonged to Clinton Hayes and Darnell Evans.

Barton, Trent, Smith, are charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

Hayes, Evans, and Caldwell are each charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in meth.

They appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on January 10th, 2023. The following bonds were given:

Barton, Trent and Smith - $500 bond plus personal recognizance

Hayes - $100,000 plus personal recognizance Evans

Evans and Caldwell - $75,000 plus personal recognizance

