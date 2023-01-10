Student Athlete of the Week: Tucker Liston

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Tucker Liston, a senior from Belpre high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a senior basketball player for the Belpre Golden Eagles, Tucker has became a top scoring threat for the team and even set the school record for points scored in a single game with 43.

Tucker has helped lead his team to a winning record in the first half of the season and before he graduates, his goal is to win a playoff game this year.

After graduation, Tucker hopes to continue his academics and athletics in college.

